Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Steps Out In NYC With Skimpy Instagram Share

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek — famous not only for her modeling work but also for dating New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski — took to popular social media platform Instagram today to share a sizzling lo-fi photo of her hitting the streets in New York City.

The photograph itself has a blurry, old-school quality that lends it a certain air of gritty authenticity. Out of focus in parts, bearing film grain in others, it is unclear whether the low fidelity of the snapshot is due to the camera being used or attributable to a post-production filter meant to create the effect. Regardless of the process involved in creating the simple picture shared to social media, it bears little resemblance to the highly posed pictures she has been sharing as late.

In the picture, Kostek can be seen confidently strutting her way out of a pair of double doors, blond hair perfectly framing her face and tumbling over her shoulders carelessly. A skimpy, barely there sports bra is all she is wearing on her torso in a light gray material, while her lower body is clad in a pair of high-waisted capri pants in a charcoal color. A pair of black strappy heels completes the ensemble, though whether they are wedge or stiletto heels cannot be discerned from the angle the photo is taken.

Kostek is backgrounded in the shot by a simple and banal urban milieu complete with a nondescript trash can and what appears to be a planted pot on the periphery. Her surroundings are a far cry from her most recent digs — Kostek has been spotted vacationing in Nassau recently, according to The Inquisitr. The model said that it was her first time vacationing in the Bahamas, although she has also recently taken in the U.S. Virgin Islands — in particular the Hull Bay Hideaway region in St. Thomas — as recently as a few weeks ago.

Kostek and Gronkowski have had an on-again, off-again relationship in the works that began late in the Summer of 2015, reports E! News. While they have been seen together more frequently than they have been seen separately — at least in a romantic sense — it would appear that both value their independence and individual careers and show a respect for one another in this regard.

Rob Gronkowski shared a picture to Instagram this May showing the two love-birds vacationing together in Jamaica, shot from their resort room. Both sported smiles, his broad and hers coy, as they showed off their fit bodies and brightly colored swimsuits.

In more recent days Kostek has had her boyfriend’s back, taking the time to retort to a bit of shade thrown at Gronkowski by Jacksonville Jaguars player Jalen Ramsey. The New York Post reports that in response to Ramsey’s suggestion that her boyfriend wasn’t as great as people made him out to be, Kostek replied with “Rob’s sexier than you, and he’s a better football player.”