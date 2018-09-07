Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Very Low-Rise Scrubs And Very High-Cut Crop Top As She Shows Off Flat Abs On Instagram

The latest Instagram post from Emily Ratajkowski shows off her rail-thin belly as her loose-fitting scrubs come close to revealing everything.

Emily Ratajkowski, the 27-year-old actress and model, frequently thrills her 19.4 million Instagram followers with her sometime suggestive and, as seen in The Inquisitr, scantily-clad snaps. But a photo she posted to her Instagram account on Thursday not only skated on the edge of becoming an X-rated wardrobe malfunction — and also had her fans concerned for a different reason.

In the new Instagram photo, the I Feel Pretty star sports sea-blue hospital scrubs tied at the waist — except the baggy, cotton leggings hang well below Ratajkowski’s waist, hovering on the edge of an area that would be extremely revealing, if the legwear slipped even slightly.

In the photo she also wears a cropped T-shirt that barely covers her bust, topped off by a green baseball cap with the slogan, “Livin’ Cool.” But the focus of the shot is Ratajkowski’s exposed midsection which appears so flat and barrow that commenters on the photo were not sure that what they were seeing was a healthy appearance for the star who came to national attention with her topless turn in Robin Thicke’s video for his hit “Blurred Lines,” in which only flesh-colored bikini bottoms came between Ratajkowski and full frontal nudity, as she rolled around on a bed with Thicke.

The extreme lack of any fat at all on her midsection appeared to be a main cause of concern for the fans who commented in the Instagram photo. “omg wtf not cute,” wrote one.

“Do you here (sic) that? Her stomach is growling,” another wrote, while yet another “fan” instructed Ratajkowski to “Go eat a Big Mac.”

“I feel like I can give you a bear hug with one arm,” said another commenter taken aback by Ratajkowski’s rope-thin appearance, and another wrote, “No! eat food girl!”

But Ratajkowski also had her defenders among her Instagram commenters.

“Guys, in every other picture she looks healthy and great. This is probably just a bad angle, she still looks great of course but the negativity is just so unnecessary though,” wrote one who leapt in to have the DKNY spokesmodel’s back. “If you don’t like how she looks or thinks she’s too thin, simply don’t look at her.”

Also on Thursday, Ratajkowski posted what she called a “moving selfie,” a mini movie of herself — specifically, her face — that she cross-posted to her Twitter account.

The Instagram photo could not have been entirely unpopular, however. The crop-top shot racked up nearly 664,000 “likes” in just the first eight hours that it was posted on Instagram.