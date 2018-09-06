‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Peter Dinklage Admits Tyrion Fancies Daenerys

But will Tyrion act on these emotions in the final season?

In Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there were a few moments when viewers wondered just how much Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) liked Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the Mother of Dragons. While those moments were brief, fans still suspected that Tyrion’s feelings were more than just work related. Now, Peter Dinklage has come forward and admitted straight out that Tyrion has the hots for Daenerys.

The Season 7 finale episode of Game of Thrones saw Tyrion gazing longingly at the closed door to Daenerys’ chambers. The moment was poignant because viewers knew that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was in there also — as did Tyrion. While this was a fairly definite moment for the audience to confirm that Tyrion has feelings for Daenerys, Peter Dinklage has now also confirmed this to Entertainment Weekly.

When asked about what Tyrion is thinking at that moment, when he lingers at Daenerys’ door, Dinklage initially jokes about it.

“Keep it down over there, I’m trying to get some sleep!”

However, he then does on to explain that Tyrion’s feelings for Daenerys are “complicated.”

“A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal, Dinklage explains further to EW.

“Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there.”

HBO

In addition, Peter Dinklage admits that Tyrion loves Jon Snow as well, so there is a further complication in this emotional state there as well. After all, the pairing of Daenerys and Jon Snow, who is King in the North is a good one, politically. Although, he worries at how political power and romantic power will mix, considering Daenerys has stated before that she wants to be the sole ruler of Westeros.

“He loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better. He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. “

And, while it is unlikely that Tyrion knows anything about the family link between Daenerys and Jon, he is aware that their relationship could open a veritable can of worms.

“He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous,” he explains further.

Of course, fans will have to tune into Season 8 of Game of Thrones to find out just how far of a red hot mess of emotions this will end up being for Tyrion.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.