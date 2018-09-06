Beth Chapman Shares Photo Of Burt Reynolds Taken Three Weeks Ago

It’s hard to believe that the legendary Burt Reynolds has passed away.

Like many of his loyal fans, celebrities are also taking to social media to remember the late actor. Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was no exception, as she shared a photo of herself and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman with Reynolds from a few weeks ago. The three pose against a red car as Duane appears all the way to the right in a black, button-down shirt and a pair of jeans.

The reality TV star wears his long, blonde locks down along with a pair of shades. Reynolds appears in the middle of the image in a blue button-down shirt, a black blazer, and a pair of jeans. He is sporting a pair of pink reflective shades in the photo.

Beth appears all the way on the right of the image, dressed in all black with a black cowboy hat. Her t-shirt sports the logo “B” on the chest. The trio is all smiles for the sweet photo.

So far, the photo has earned Beth a lot of traffic with over 8,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments in the short time since being posted. Many fans told Chapman that she was lucky to have gotten to meet Burt before he tragically passed away while countless others sent their condolences to the late actor.

“RIP to a true Legend…another part of my childhood gone. My deepest condolences to his family and friends he will be greatly missed! XOXO.”

“When I heard the news the first thing I thought of was you cause you were just with him at least he got to meet you guys it’s very sad thanks for all your love you have for people your an Angel on earth I love you Beth,” another wrote.

“Oh no! Great actor, great man. He will be missed,” one more chimed in.

A few weeks ago, Beth shared a solo shot of her and Burt from the pair’s time together at Bubba Fest. In the image, Beth said that Burt had stopped by to see her and Dog and it was the highlight of her day.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Reynolds passed away at the age of 82-years-old. At the time of his passing, he was in Jupiter, Florida, where he suffered cardiac arrest.