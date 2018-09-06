Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, And Baby True Give Their Best Cardi B Impression

Khloe Kardashian has been making all 78.7 million of her Instagram followers super jealous with insane vacation pictures. However, there is one snap that is sure to really capture the attention of her fans, as well as Cardi B’s fans. The 34-year-old posted a hilarious snap of her with Kris Jenner and baby True. The picture was posted Thursday afternoon and after four hours, it already has over 3.2 million likes and almost 30,000 comments. All the girls have their tongues hanging out in what Khloe captioned “their best Cardi B.” Cardi B is famous for sticking out her tongue.

True looks precious in a pink patterned ruffled one-piece, while mom Khloe sports a baseball cap and a pair of rainbow-tinted shades. Kris Jenner, who is featured in the center of the photo, wears gold-tinted shades and a classic sun hat while holding True. Khloe edited the photo with a fun rainbow prism effect on the edges with a slight fish-eye distortion.

The three ladies are clearly having a good time as they relax in the pool. Khloe, who has been sharing more pictures regarding this getaway, showed that next to the pool is the ocean. Khloe has also posted an adorable snap of just her and True splashing around, and another of just herself, showing off her post-baby body in a flirty white bikini.

Cardi B and the Kardashians have a connection already. When a picture was taken of the artist with Kris Jenner, it was clear she was now a part of, as E! News calls it, “Kris’s Rich People Club.” While that comment may have been a joke, it is still apparent that the Kardashians/Jenners have some sort of bond with Cardi B. The rapper has even posted a meme on her Instagram involving the one and only Kris Jenner.

Cardi B just became a new mom herself, welcoming baby girl Kulture in July with husband Offset.

The rapper has not commented on the photo yet, but it is clear she has a sense of humor. One quick scroll down Cardi B’s Instagram provides hours worth of content in the form of memes. Now, the rapper is in New York City for New York Fashion Week. She attended Tom Ford’s runway show last night with others, including singer Hailee Steinfeld. Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid were featured in the show. Cardi B looked gorgeous in a simple black gown and shoes, as shown in her Instagram post.