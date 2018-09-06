Princess Eugenie Shares Throwback Photo With Sister Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable throwback photo of herself and Princess Beatrice from all the way back when they were still in school. According to Town & Country, this particular image was taken back in 1994.

The soon-to-be Mrs Brooksbank chose a shot of the two sisters dressed smartly in their school uniforms from their days at Upton House School in Windsor. Although the intention of the school uniform is clearly to be formal and neatly dressed, the two little girls look too cute for words in their tiny navy blue blazers and matching blue bowler hats. Eugenie is also clearly still growing into her uniform, with a too-long skirt and a blazer that all but drowns her tiny frame.

Eugenie, the younger of the two, is visibly more excited than her older sister at the prospect of returning to school, with a broad grin on her little face to Beatrice’s unhappy grimace. As it turns out, it was Eugenie’s first day at the school, so perhaps her sister’s expression was simply a sign of things to come!

“Throwback to school days. Clearly I was more excited than Beatrice! #throwbackthursday.”

While both girls appear to have backpacks hanging off their shoulders, their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, appears to be standing behind them with yet more luggage for them to drag along to school.

Eugenie’s post coincided with the start of the new school year in the United Kingdom.

Eugenie is the only royal to have a private Instagram account.

The royal family often shares back to school photos with the public, usually of the little ones returning for the new year.

Surprisingly, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have not released any photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte returning to school this year. They did share a lovely image of the little princess on her way to her very first day of Willcocks Nursery School in January.

In 2017, when George started school for the first time, the precious moment was captured by plenty of photographers camped outside Thomas’s Battersea school, but no official images were shared by the Cambridges then either. Kensington Royal’s Instagram account later shared some of the images taken.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, William and Catherine have decided to avoid back-to-school photos in an effort to give George a sense of normalcy amid the flash of cameras he already faces when in the public eye.

The little prince is also expected to have a much busier year at the elite private school this year, taking on music and dance lessons.