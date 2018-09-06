Luann De Lesseps Has Made Amends With Kids, Now Hoping To Work Things Out With Ex-Husband After Lawsuit

Things seem to be looking up for Luann de Lesseps.

Not only has the Real Housewives of New York City star completed her second stint in rehab, but she’s also made up with her children following the lawsuit that they filed against her her ex-husband, Alexandre de Lesseps. Luann recently sat down with People, where she shared the good news of the reunion with her two kids, Victoria and Noel.

“Things between my kids and I are going great. Everything is cool.”

According to the report, de Lesseps was able to make up with her children after she decided not to sell her home in Sag Harbor. Of course, that is what the lawsuit was trying to prevent her from doing.

“I’m keeping my house in the Hamptons, so that took the heat off,” de Lesseps said. “And I also purchased a home upstate — a smaller one that I love.”

But, even though Luann has made up with her two kids, she is still working on a reconciliation between herself and her ex-husband. According to the reality star, she’s taking baby steps but is hopeful that the pair can eventually make amends.

“The story continues between us, but not the children,” she explained. “That’s all that matters to me. We’ll work things out.”

As People shared back in July, Luann was sued by her husband and two children after she breached a clause in her divorce when she did not create a trust for her children. In the terms of the divorce, Luann was supposed to make a trust for her two kids with proceeds from the sale of her Bridgehampton, New York home.

But, when Luann sold the home for $8 million back in 2014, she allegedly did not create a trust for her two kids and instead used to sale proceeds to purchase a home in Southampton, New York for $3.1 million.

When the home was sold, the settlement said, “the entire net proceeds of the sale may at any time prior to the termination of the Trust, be reinvested by [Luann] to purchase another residence, provided that the children shall continue to be the owners, in Trust, of an undivided one-half interest in said property.”

The lawsuit brought forth by her husband and two children also claims that Luann threatened to sell her other home and use the proceeds to purchase a luxury home in New York City, again not creating a trust for the benefit of her children.

At the end of the day, it’s nice to hear that Luann worked things out with her children and hopefully, in time, she can also make amends with her ex.