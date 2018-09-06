Meet Burt Reynold’s ‘Greatest Achievement,’ His Son Quinton Anderson

There is no denying Burt Reynolds was a great actor, but he believed his greatest achievement in life had nothing to do with his Hollywood career.

Burt Reynolds successes in film are known to all, but the achievement he has called his greatest has nothing to do with his acting career. According to The Life & Times of Hollywood, Reynolds opened up during an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly about how he believed his greatest achievement in life was his son Quinton Anderson.

“He is my greatest achievement. He’s a wonderful young man and is now working as a camera assistant in Hollywood. He never asked for any help with his career, he did it all himself, and I’m so proud of him. I love him very much.”

As Inquisitr has previously reported, Quinton’s father Burt went into cardiac arrest earlier today. The 82-year-old actor was rushed to a Florida hospital, but treatment was unsuccessful. The actor passed away.

Who is Quinton Anderson?

According to Heavy, the public does not know very much about Burt’s son because he lived an exceptionally private life. Burt – and his entire family – made a huge effort to shield Quinton from media and tabloids. Even pictures of the young Reyonds are pretty sparse.

Quinton lived in Florida during the early years of his childhood before moving to California with his mother, Loni, following her divorce from Burt. Today, Quinton lives in California.

A quick search of Quinton won’t turn up much in the way of information or pictures as he does not have any public social media profiles. Reynolds did take his son on a handful of red carpets when he was a little younger.

Quinton was adopted.

Reynolds and Loni – married from 1988 to 1993 – adopted their son Quinton during the first year of their marriage from a hospital in California. While Anderson and Reynolds did express an interest in having children, they never did. Moreover, Anderson revealed she would have had several children if she had met the right man to have them with when she was still in her youth.

The divorce was hard on Quinton and Burt’s relationship.

As anyone who followed Burt’s history knows, he and Loni had a very messy – and expensive – divorce. The divorce was not easy for either party and put a bit of a fracture on the relationship between Burt and his son.

Making things worse, Loni demanded a nanny be present any time Quinton spent time with his father while growing up because she was afraid of Burt’s ‘erratic behavior.’

“I’m concerned about Burt’s erratic behavior. Quinton is small and I want him to be protected,” Anderson explained to SF Gate during an interview in 1995. Anderson clarified a substitute nanny traveled with their young son when he went to visit his dad because his regular nanny refused to go after “Burt threw a chair at her.”

Quinton Anderson Reynolds celebrated his 30th birthday a week ago on August 31.