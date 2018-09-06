Jill Duggar Dillard Has Baby News, But It’s Not What You May Think

Jill Duggar just made an exciting announcement on Instagram.

Jill Duggar unexpectedly had some baby news to share with her fans. She is sure excited about it, too. However, it’s not about her having another baby. She is talking about Derick Dillard’s brother and sister-in-law. Dan and Deena Dillard just had their first child on September 5.

Jill took to her Instagram account to share her excitement about their new nephew, Jaxon Michael Dillard, along with a snap of the baby all wrapped up tightly in a blanket sound asleep. The little guy weighed in at 6 lbs., 7 oz. and is 19 inches long, according to the Dillard family website. The newborn joins cousins, Israel and Samuel, as the third Dillard boy born in the past three years.

The photos that Jill shared revealed that Jaxon was born in a hospital. There is no word on whether Dan and Deena were planning a hospital birth all along or if they started out trying for a home birth. The snapshots were taken right after the birth of baby Dillard with the new parents holding him. Dan was wearing a t-shirt that said Promoted to Daddy.

Dan and Deena married in 2016. They had previously been seen on an episode or two of Counting On in earlier seasons. Since Jill and Derick have been let go from the TLC show, none of the Dillards have been seen on reality TV since.

Duggar fans may have gotten the wrong idea when Jill first posted the baby announcement on Thursday. Many have been waiting anxiously for her, or even sister Jessa Seewald, to have another child. They have two boys each and their youngest ones are both a year old now, so a third child would certainly not be unexpected at this point. A few people commented that they were a little confused when they first saw that it was baby news coming from the Duggar daughter. One person summed it all up saying, “Thought for sure you were saying that you were expecting. But this is great news, too! Welcome to the world ???? Jaxson!”

Now that Jill Duggar has welcomed a new baby into the family, it may just spark her desire to have another child of her own. Of course, Derick just started law school, so they have enough on their plate for now with their two little ones to care for. The former Counting On star had recently shared a photo of himself trying to get some studying done with Samuel on the couch helping his dad.

If there should be another Dillard added to their family in the next few months, Jill and Derick would embrace the addition. Stay tuned to see who gets pregnant next in the Duggar family.