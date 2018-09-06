Kourtney Kardashian Partying ‘Non-Stop’ Amid Younes Bendjima Relationship Drama, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is in the middle of some relationship drama with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and it may be taking a toll on her.

According to a Sept. 6 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian has been partying and drinking “non-stop” since her split with Younes Bendjima back in early August.

Sources tell the outlet that although Kourtney should be focusing on her family, children, and career, she has been doing nothing by partying and having fun.

“Instead of focusing on her family like she should be, Kourtney is just partying non-stop,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian’s famous family, such as her sisters, Kim and Khloe, are unhappy about her reuniting with Younes following their break up.

“Younes did her dirty on so many occasions and she knows it. The fact that she still continues to hang out with him infuriates her sisters. She is torn between love and what she knows is right. She is not thinking with a clear head right now,” the source stated after Kourtney Kardashian was spotting grabbing dinner with Younes Bendjima on Monday night.

Although neither Kourtney nor Younes have clarified their relationship status, Kardashian did recently speak out on a report that her sisters believe Bendjima set up the paparazzi photos of her and her former boyfriend together, calling it “fake news.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima is said to be missing the Kardashian lifestyle following his split with Kourtney Kardashian. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the model is working hard to fix his relationship issues with the reality star and that he wants to get back into her life, which happens to include lavish vacations, cars, and so much more.

Just before the couple’s split, Kourtney and Younes took a three-week vacation to Italy. The pair started off in Rome and took in the sights, before moving to Capri, where Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, joined them.

Later the family moved to Portofino, where they enjoyed some family-friendly activities together and even welcomed Kris Jenner to join them for the final few days of the trip. Days after returning home from the vacation, Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship.

“Younes hopes to repair his broken relationship with Kourtney. He misses, and loves Kourtney a lot as well as the Kardashian that comes with dating the most famous family in America. Younes may have a lot of love for Kourtney, but he also loves the vacations, nice cars and fancy dinners too,” an insider revealed.