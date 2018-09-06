Celebrities Who Have Died In 2018: The List Continues To Grow With Burt Reynolds, Aretha Franklin

The losses in 2018 are really beginning to pile up, and it is making for an incredibly depressing year.

A couple of years ago, it seemed as if celebrity deaths were coming every single day, and it made for a really upsetting year, but 2016 may now have a run for its money. There have been a number of iconic names pass away in 2018, but the last month or so has been extremely hard to take. Aretha Franklin has passed. John McCain lost his battle. Robin Leach is gone. On Thursday, things were made even harder with the death of Burt Reynolds.

The list of celebrity deaths in 2018 is getting longer and social media is proving that the fans are not taking it well at all.

Variety reported that Smokey and the Bandit star Burt Reynolds died in Florida on Thursday. He was 82-years-old. His iconic career spanned numerous decades and he may have more memorable roles that almost any actor out there, and that is making it really hard for a lot of people to take.

Up until the time of his death due to cardiac arrest, Reynolds was still doing what he loved and that was making movies. Back in May, he officially joined the enormous cast of Quentin Tarantino’s next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Reynolds did have heart surgery back in 2010 and it was often thought he would have to give up working because of it. Due to his insane work ethic, huge smile, and amazing laugh, the Bandit will be remembered forever.

Burt Reynolds' career also is marked by the movies he didn't make: He turned down the roles of Han Solo, retired astronaut Garrett Breedlove and cop John McClane in #StarWars, 'Terms of Endearment' and 'Die Hard,' respectively https://t.co/4SdVrqPJJn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 6, 2018

Unfortunately, Burt Reynolds’ death only adds to the extremely long list of celebrity deaths in 2018. Just a few weeks ago, music legend Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 and many truly believed the soul of rhythm went along with her.

Music icon Aretha Franklin dies at 76 pic.twitter.com/MSClWy2NeS — John Laurence (@DrJohnLaurence) September 2, 2018

There have been so many celebrities who have died this year and social media has been overwhelmed with how quickly they’ve come lately. Deaths to those in music and acting and sports and politics are happening to people who have lived long lives and some who had barely lived at all.

Here is a list of notable celebrity names who have died in 2018 as of Sept. 7:

Burt Reynolds – actor

Christopher Lawford – actor and nephew of John F. Kennedy

Aretha Franklin – singer

Robin Leach – TV personality

Kate Spade – designer

Margot Kidder – actress

Anthony Bourdain – TV personality

Susan Brown – actress, famous for General Hospital

Vanessa Marquez – actress, ER

we shoot wild animals with tranquilizers but people with bullets https://t.co/Ybj38ozLp0 — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) August 31, 2018

Neil Simon – playwright

Richard Swift – musician

Charlotte Rae – actress, Facts of Life

John McCain- U.S. Senator

Ray Emery – hockey player

Kyle Pavone – musician, 28-years-old

Joe Jackson

Stefan Karl – actor, LazyTown

Barbara Harris – actress

Craig Zadon – producer for the Academy Awards

Lyric McHenry – reality TV star, 26-years-old

Dennis Shields

Elmarie Wendel – actress

Jarrod Lyle – golfer

Tyler Honeycutt – former NBA player

Richard “Old Man” Harrison – TV personality

Vinnie Paul – drummer, Pantera

Vinnie Paul, drummer for metal band Pantera, dies at age 54 https://t.co/Qx97V0o4xS — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2018

Stephen Hawking

Leon White aka Big Van Vader – professional wrestler

XXXTenacion – rapper

Pamela Gidley – actress

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela – anti-apartheid activist, former wife of Nelson Mandela

Jackson Odell – actor, 20-years-old

DuShon Monique Brown – actress

Craig Mack – rapper

Seo Minwoo – K-pop singer

Verne Troyer – actor

Avicii – DJ and producer, 28-years-old

David Ogden Stiers – actor

Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush, beloved matriarch, dies at 92-here she is, sitting on the floor of the White House with her grandchildren. https://t.co/WpKb8Gjbuz pic.twitter.com/itfXEqKDWh — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 18, 2018

Dolores O’Riordan – singer, The Cranberries

R. Lee Ermey – actor

Emma Chambers – actress

Mark Salling – actor, Glee

Reg E. Cathey – actor

Yvonne Staples – gospel singer

Carlos Carvalho – filmmaker

John Mahoney – actor

Sridevi Kapoor – Bollywood star

Daryle Singletary, country singer

Bruno Sammartino – wrestler

Harry Anderson – actor, comedian, magician

Harry Anderson, 65, ‘Night Court’ Actor Who Bottled Magic Onscreen and Off, Dies https://t.co/VE72hvFIlI — Sr. Veronica Paul (@sistervpaul_) April 17, 2018

Vic Damone – singer

John Perry Barlow – lyricist

Billy Graham – Christian evangelist

John Gavin – actor

Mickey Jones – actor

Dennis Edwards – singer

Mark E. Smith – singer

Olivia Cole – actress

Please note, there are others who have passed away this year and this is not all of them.

No matter who you are around the world, there has to be at least one of these celebrity deaths which has affected you in one way or another. Burt Reynolds hit a lot of people hard on Thursday, but many of his fans were still trying to recover from the loss of Aretha Franklin and others. Now, it seems as if everyone is sitting and waiting with hope that another big name isn’t announced as the next death to affect the globe.