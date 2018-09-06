Mark Wahlberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire, And More Stars React To The Death Of Burt Reynolds

The legendary actor, who died at age 82, was a friend to many in Hollywood.

Burt Reynolds has died at age 82. The legendary actor passed away after going into cardiac arrest at a Florida hospital on Sept. 6, according to Us Weekly. Reynolds’ family was reportedly by his side when he died.

Reynolds, who shot to superstardom in the 1970s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in the film Deliverance, logged nearly 200 acting credits in television and in film over his six-decade career. Some of the late star’s biggest movies included The Longest Yard (1974) and Smokey and the Bandit (1977), but 20 years later he scored an Oscar nod for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights.

Burt Reynolds never stopped working. One of the actor’s final movies, Defining Moments, is set for a December 2018 release, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time of his death, Reynolds was filming with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the Quentin Tarantino movie in the role of George Spahn, the man who ultimately rented out his Los Angeles ranch to Charles Manson and his “family” in the late 1960s.

In addition to his acting career, Burt Reynolds also made headlines for his high-profile relationships with Laugh-In star Judy Carne, whom he married briefly in 1963, as well as singer Dinah Shore, actress Sally Field, tennis icon Chris Evert, and second wife actress Loni Anderson.

Reaction to Burt Reynolds’ death was swift as Hollywood paid tribute to one of its most iconic movie stars.

Mark Wahlberg, who starred with Reynolds in Boogie Nights back in 1997, posted a set photo of the two with the caption, “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to Twitter to remember his “hero,” Burt Reynolds.

“He was one of my heroes,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Wesley Snipes tweeted a photo of Reynolds with the caption, “I will never forget our dinners, laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the ‘Man’ then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit, you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student.”

Others stars, including actors Billy Dee Williams, Erik Estrada, Reba McEntire, and Paul Wesley, remembered Burt Reynolds as a good friend. You can see some of the celebrity tweets about Burt Reynolds’ death below.

