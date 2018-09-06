Mark Wahlberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire, And More Stars React To The Death Of Burt Reynolds

The legendary actor, who died at age 82, was a friend to many in Hollywood.

Burt Reynolds has died at age 82. The legendary actor passed away after going into cardiac arrest at a Florida hospital on Sept. 6, according to Us Weekly. Reynolds’ family was reportedly by his side when he died.

Reynolds, who shot to superstardom in the 1970s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in the film Deliverance, logged nearly 200 acting credits in television and in film over his six-decade career. Some of the late star’s biggest movies included The Longest Yard (1974) and Smokey and the Bandit (1977), but 20 years later he scored an Oscar nod for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights.

Burt Reynolds never stopped working. One of the actor’s final movies, Defining Moments, is set for a December 2018 release, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time of his death, Reynolds was filming with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the Quentin Tarantino movie in the role of George Spahn, the man who ultimately rented out his Los Angeles ranch to Charles Manson and his “family” in the late 1960s.

In addition to his acting career, Burt Reynolds also made headlines for his high-profile relationships with Laugh-In star Judy Carne, whom he married briefly in 1963, as well as singer Dinah Shore, actress Sally Field, tennis icon Chris Evert, and second wife actress Loni Anderson.

Breaking: Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82 https://t.co/bHN823BXkn pic.twitter.com/YVZNlhVXoz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 6, 2018

Reaction to Burt Reynolds’ death was swift as Hollywood paid tribute to one of its most iconic movie stars.

Mark Wahlberg, who starred with Reynolds in Boogie Nights back in 1997, posted a set photo of the two with the caption, “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to Twitter to remember his “hero,” Burt Reynolds.

“He was one of my heroes,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Wesley Snipes tweeted a photo of Reynolds with the caption, “I will never forget our dinners, laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the ‘Man’ then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit, you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student.”

Others stars, including actors Billy Dee Williams, Erik Estrada, Reba McEntire, and Paul Wesley, remembered Burt Reynolds as a good friend. You can see some of the celebrity tweets about Burt Reynolds’ death below.

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

What a traumatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/JcJZ5VmU1J — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

For more on Burt Reynolds’ death, see the video below.