Tisha Campbell-Martin Seeks Spousal Support From Duane Martin

This celebrity divorce battle is getting dirty!

Actors Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin are in the midst of a bitter divorce battle after 22 years of marriage, and now she is asking her estranged husband for spousal support.

Campbell-Martin filed the divorce papers in February, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for their separation, which was officially listed as December 14, 2016, according to People. She requested joint legal and physical custody of the two children they have together, 18-year-old Xen and 8-year-old Ezekiel.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” she said at the time. “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children, and the rest of our family.”

The Blast is reporting that Campbell-Martin filed new court documents on August 24 requesting spousal support. She claimed that she only makes around $7,000 per month while Martin earns about $62,500.

Meanwhile, TMZ noted that her new legal papers state that she does not have steady work, has $33,000 worth of expenses every month, and only has $1.5 million in assets.

The 49-year-old got her start in show business in the early 1980s. She’s had roles in films like Little Shop of Horrors, School Daze, and the House Party trilogy, and TV series such as Rags to Riches, Martin, and My Wife and Kids. However, her last regular gig was on the ABC comedy Dr. Ken, which went off the air in 2017.

In the new court papers obtained by TMZ, Campbell-Martin claims that her soon-to-be ex-husband, who also filed for spousal support at one point, can definitely afford to give her spousal support because he has more than enough money since he buys shirts that cost $1,500 each. Campbell-Martin said he owns about 500 of these pricey tops, which totals up to $750,000.

The 53-year-old actor has appeared in movies like White Men Can’t Jump, Scream 2, and Any Given Sunday, and on television’s Out All Night, and All of Us. He is currently filming L.A.’s Finest, which is the much-talked-about series based on the Bad Boys film franchise.

Martin was also a regular on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, which his estranged wife occasionally appeared on as well during the series’ five-season run.

This is not the first time that Campbell-Martin has filed additional court documents since the initial divorce papers. In June, TMZ reported that she turned in papers accusing Martin of hiding and misappropriating money from her during their marriage.

The couple is also part of an ongoing bankruptcy case, according to The Blast. On April 9, a judge ordered the two to hand in papers related to the residuals they’ve both earned since the date in 2016 that they filed for bankruptcy to prove they haven’t been hiding $50,000.

At the time, Martin took the blame for the accounting discrepancies. “Prior to our separation, I handled the family finances and business finances by myself,” the NYU graduate said. “I recognized then that I was not capable of preparing an accounting by myself.”