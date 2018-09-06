‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Denise Richards Gets Engaged Amid Filming On Season 9

Denise Richards is engaged to her newly divorced boyfriend.

Amid filming on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a report claims the actress turned reality star is preparing to marry Phypers just weeks after his divorce from Nicolette Sheridan was finalized.

“Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past,” a source told People magazine on September 6. “The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

According to the magazine’s report, Richards and Phypers began dating at the end of last year and in July, his marriage to Sheridan officially came to an end.

Phypers and Sheridan got married in December 2015 and separated just six months later.

As for Richards, she was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 until 2006 and shares two daughters, 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola with him. Richards is also mom to seven-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

Following their reported engagement, Richards and Phypers are planning to get married in a small wedding with their “inner circle,” who are most important to them.

News of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ engagement comes just weeks after Richards confirmed she will be featured in a full-time role on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Luckily, Phypers is said to be completely on board with his new fiancee’s role.

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” the People source revealed. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”

Denise Richards will make her Bravo TV debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 later this year.