Jeff Goldblum Plays Jazz For London Commuters In A Surprise Train Station Concert

Jeff Goldblum loves a good surprise.

The beloved actor turned up in St. Pancras station in London to surprise commuters with a few songs from his upcoming album, The Capitol Studio Sessions, which he announced today.

The piano he played is part of a street installation that puts pianos in train stations for public use. Between songs, he spent some time chatting with the morning travelers.

“I always like playing out and about. You never know who you’re going meet,” he said. “And music soothes the savage breast! Or is it beast?”

Goldblum learned to play the piano in his youth, and while it’s taken a back seat to his acting career, his love of jazz music has remained a part of his life. He draws comparison between acting and playing music in a press release in support of his new endeavor.

“I love improvising and that feeling of communication and interplay,” Goldblum said. “It’s one of the cornerstones of my acting technique. I see my music in the same way.”

The dapper gentleman has spent many nights over the last 20 years playing live gigs around the Los Angeles area. He hopes his record can capture the same improvisational spirit. The album drops later this year.

Supported by his frequent collaborators, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the album features collaborations with some of his famous friends. The album is getting good press, with a recent reviewer for Uproxx saying that the previewed songs, “show off a loose and fun vibe that’s characteristically Goldblum, as well as some legitimate musical chops from he and his band.”

In a press release announcing his signing to the label, the Director of A&R at Decca Records said the following of Goldblum.

“He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

His label, Decca Records, called the surprise performance “Goldbluming marvelous!” on Twitter.

Not only did Jeff Goldblum announce his new album today, he also stopped by at London's St Pancras station to give a surprise performance! Limited amount of Signed CD albums available here! ➡️ https://t.co/LFnvr0FcvO pic.twitter.com/c6iBR46fzq — Decca Records (@DeccaRecords) September 5, 2018

The unannounced mini-concert drew quite a stir on social media sites like Twitter, with commuters and fans gathering around for a quick sing-along.

The first single from his jazz debut is titled “Cantaloupe Island.”

This isn’t the first time Goldblum’s wacky antics have drawn a crowd. In 2017, he handed out sausages from “Chef Goldblum’s” food truck. The style icon made time to chat with his Australian fans while passing out fancy hot dogs.