Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Postpartum Depression: ‘I Was Drinking Too Much’

Like many other women, Chrissy Teigen says she struggled with postpartum depression.

The mother of two recently opened up about the trials and tribulations of motherhood in the October issue of Women’s Health Magazine. While Chrissy is normally upbeat and cracking jokes on both social media and on Instagram, she revealed that after the birth of her daughter, Luna, she had a tough time with depression.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much. I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

To help her get back to her old self, Teigen started taking an antidepressant and also went on a getaway to Bali with her husband, singer John Legend.

“It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body,” Chrissy asked.

And of course, with kids, Teigen shared that her body really changed after having children and so have her eating habits. Since she is breastfeeding her infant son Miles, she has changed the way she eats. Teigen says that her eating habits and routine are not the healthiest and she knows it, but that’s just the way that it is going to be now that she has two kids and she’s okay with it.

And of course, Chrissy also dished on other things like unrealistic expectations on social media as well as changes that have happened to her body since giving birth.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” Teigen told the magazine. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

