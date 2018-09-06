‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Mourns, Ava Threatens, And Anna Pleads With Valentin

What can viewers expect from Thursday's episode of 'General Hospital'?

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will be packed with drama, spoilers tease. Ava is still out to destroy Griffin after learning he slept with Kiki and Nina is bracing herself to bid farewell to her mother at Madeline’s funeral. Valentin is still anxious to learn the identity of Nina’s long-lost daughter, and he’ll have to face Anna regarding Peter now that she’s back in town.

The preview for Thursday’s show shared via Twitter shows Ava talking to Julian about her continued disdain toward Griffin. She’ll note that if anybody should turn tail and run, it’s Griffin, but that’s not about to happen. At the same time, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Kiki and Griffin will run into one another at the park and it’ll be a rather charged moment.

Nina will be at the funeral service for Madeline, and it seems that nobody else other than Maxie will show up. General Hospital spoilers detail that Nina will be conflicted as she talks to Maxie about this, in the wake of her very difficult relationship with her mother. Some fans have speculated that Madeline may not truly be dead, but rather hidden away somehow by Valentin. Viewers will be curious to see if anything comes of this possible twist.

Thursday’s show will bring more discussion between Curtis and Valentin as the search for Nina’s daughter continues. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Valentin is going to be put on notice, and it looks like that comes from Anna. She will confront Valentin over his involvement in what happened previously with Peter. While Peter may be trying to stay away from Anna, she’s still going to do her best to protect her son from anything more Valentin might have in mind for him.

Jordan seemingly has a surprise planned for Curtis and General Hospital spoilers note that Julian will be popping up, pushing for information or answers on some front. Viewers will also see the character of Brick mixed into the action, as Stephen A. Smith returns to play this recurring character again.

Mike and Stella will spend some quality time together and Kristina will be trying to figure out what to do with her life next. General Hospital spoilers tease that in the episodes ahead, Kiki and Griffin may rethink their current status and Ava’s going to continue to feel quite angry. Sonny is facing difficult decisions over Mike and viewers have a lot to look forward to in this Nina-related storyline.

Big fall storylines are kicking off right now and General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s great stuff on the way. Stay tuned for additional tidbits as they emerge to see where things are headed next for everybody in Port Charles.