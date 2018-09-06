Melania Trump Refused To Appear On TV Alongside Donald After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Released, Woodward Claims

A new book from Bob Woodward claims Melania wanted no part of publicly supporting her husband.

Melania Trump may have offered her public support to Donald in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape’s release, but behind the scenes it was a very different story, a new report claims.

In his upcoming book, journalist Bob Woodward claims that the future First Lady was in no mood to stand by her husband after the audio released showing him appear to brag about sexually assaulting women. As the New York Post noted, Woodward recounted how Melania quickly turned down the idea that she would appear on television alongside Donald, as other political wives had done when their husbands were caught in cheating scandals.

“‘Not doing that,’ Melania reportedly said with a dismissive wave of her hand, the report noted.

“No way. No, no, no,” Woodward also quoted Melania as saying during the campaign when asked to give a show of support to her husband.

At the time, the release of the Access Hollywood tape was a significant blow to Trump’s campaign, sending his poll numbers downward and not recovering until the leak of an FBI letter days before the election noting that the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails had been re-opened.

In the audio, Trump bragged about pursuing a married woman and warned that he might start kissing a woman he was about to meet. Trump said that as a “star,” women would let him do anything, including “grab them by the p***y.” After the tape’s release, close to two dozen women came forward to say that Trump had sexually harassed or assaulted them in a similar manner, groping them or forcing unwanted kisses.

At the time, Melania Trump decried the language used by publicly stood by her husband, saying it was nothing but “locker room talk.”

Melania refused to appear on TV with Trump after "Access Hollywood" tape: Woodward book https://t.co/edzr4sPA5A pic.twitter.com/bOesZF97wZ — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2018

Though Donald Trump has aggressively denied the claims made in Bob Woodward’s book, the account of Melania seems to dovetail with other reports about the First Couple’s marriage. When she left the White House, former Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman also said that Melania is distant from her husband and is counting down the days until they are out of the White House so she can divorce Donald.

Another recent report from Hollywood Life claimed that Melania Trump is considering divorcing Donald immediately if he were to win another term in the 2020 presidential election. The report, like a number of others, claimed that Melania’s only concern is the wellbeing of their son, Barron.