Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo Of Chip And Baby Crew At Doctor’s Office

Aren’t they just the cutest?

Yesterday, Joanna Gaines took to her Instagram account to share an adorable father/son moment between her husband, Chip Gaines, and their new son, Crew Gaines. In the caption of the image, Joanna explains that the couple are at the doctor’s office with their son for weigh-in day. She also notes that Chip always seems to make things better, even at the doctor.

In the cute snapshot, Chip stands over his baby son and wears a huge smile on his face. He looks comfy and casual in a white t-shirt and pair of blue jeans. Baby Crew sits on the doctor’s table, wearing only a little white diaper as he looks up proudly at his dad.

It comes as no shock that the sweet moment between the father and son has gained a lot of attention from Joanna’s eight million-plus followers with over one million likes in addition to 5,900 comments. Some fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute baby Crew is while others took time to comment on what an amazing father Chip appears to be.

“The Lord has blessed you beyond measure. Thank you for sharing slices of your life with us.”

“Love this photos. Joanna keep them coming. It helps since we miss you Tuesday nights so much,” another commented.

“Men with their babies like this are so adorable..Chip is a awesome Dad,” one more chimed in.

Back in June, Chip and Joanna welcomed baby Crew to the world. The couple are already parents to eight-year-old, nine-year-old Duke, 11-year-old Ella, and 13-year-old Drake. Along with a photo of herself and little Crew in the hospital, Joanna announced to fans the arrival of her son on June 23.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Last year, the Fixer Upper stars shocked fans of their hit show when they announced that they would be ending the show after their fifth season on HGTV. They have not completely ruled out returning to television in the future though right now, they’re taking time to juggle their other businesses and enjoy family time, according to the Today Show.

“We really want to focus on this break and take a step back to let this all soak in,” Joanna said. “Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season.”

What an adorable family!