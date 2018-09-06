Khloe Kardashian Blasts Haters Who Claim She Photoshopped Her Recent Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian is blasting online haters who claim that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have altered her recent bikini photo on Instagram.

According to a Sept. 6 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, are currently on vacation with their daughter, True. The family seems to be having a great time. However, the trip has come with a bit of drama.

Most recently, Kardashian posted a snapshot of herself wearing a white bikini and showing off her flat tummy just five months after giving birth to little True. However, some fans believed that the reality star may have used Photoshop to alter the photo, which Khloe says is simply not true, revealing that “People find anything to comment on, especially just negative people.”

“And a few people said I did horrible Photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Well honey, I don’t Photoshop palm trees,” Khloe Kardashian said, adding, “A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality and you will change your life.”

Sadly, that wasn’t the only drama that Khloe had to deal with while trying to relax on vacation with Tristan and True. The new mom also spoke out about Thompson’s cheating scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently shot down rumors that she and Tristan Thompson were talking about marriage, to which one social media user called out the reality star for pretending that Tristan didn’t cheat.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” Khloe revealed via Instagram after fans began to call her out for staying with Tristan following his cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

However, Khloe decided to stand by her man and stay in Cleveland, where Tristan lives and plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. The pair lived in Cleveland for a few months following baby True’s birth, and when the season ended they moved back to L.A. together and into Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion, where they have been together all summer, barring a few vacations.

