Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters She Doesn’t Photoshop Her Instagram Photos

The star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Shut Down Rumors That She Photoshopped Her Recent Vacation Photos

People reports that Khloé Kardashian just stopped rumors that she has been photoshopping her Instagram pictures from her recent beach vacation with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and her daughter.

The 34-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a white bikini and a pink robe. But apparently, people have been commenting about the appearance of the photo. The trees, for instance, appear to be slanted and some people have said they appear to be photoshopped.

Khloé posted a video of the beach to her Instagram stories and addressed the rumors. “People find anything to comment on, especially just negative people.” She also said, “A few people said I did horrible Photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Well, honey, I don’t Photoshop palm trees.” She panned over the palm trees to show they tilt to one side.

In another video, she offered some advice, “A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality and you will change your life.”

The star took a break from her daughter’s first swimming lesson and slipped into a sexy bikini even though she says she isn’t a “bikini girl”. Based on what she said in an interview on the British TV show Lorraine, she prefers one-piece swimsuits. She said, “I love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy. I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them.”

But she also said, “If you got it, flaunt it.”

She’s been working out after giving birth and posted a photo of her hard-earned body to her Instagram account. Aside from the swimsuit, she also had on a robe, fringe earrings, and a headscarf. She finished off the look with a pair of square sunglasses.

Recently Kendall Jenner took a photo of Khloé Kardashian in an orange bikini. But Khloé said the photo isn’t all it seemed to be. It was taken less than three months after she had given birth to True. She said, “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cus I do not look like I did in that video LOL.” She also added, “Laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang out with Kenny while True was napping.”

The Kardashian explained that it was a rare moment of relaxation.