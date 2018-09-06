Kyle Richards Responds To The Cancelation Of Her Scripted Series ‘American Woman’

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star hopes to find a new home for the series inspired by her childhood in the 1970s.

Kyle Richards is speaking out on the cancelation of her Paramount Network television series, American Woman. The comedy series, starring Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari and inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Kyle’s childhood in the 1970s with mom Kathleen and sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, was not picked up for a second season.

Richards, who executive produced the short-lived show, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and to tease that she is not giving up on the series.

“Thank you so much for watching [American Woman] and for all your support. All of you have been so supportive and cheered me on and I am so appreciative. I’m so proud of the show we made and am so grateful for the talented team of people it took to create it. We put our hearts & souls into it. So many of you have expressed your love for the show. Maybe we will find it a new home.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, American Woman was originally greenlit by TV Land two years ago before it landed on the Paramount Network. While the series started off with a lot of buzz—including rumored feuding among the Richards sisters over the content of the show— American Woman suffered from decreased ratings. Now, following the cancellation of American Woman, TV Land’s hit series Younger is set to take its programming slot on Paramount Network.

In addition to Kyle Richards, American Woman star Mena Suvari hit Twitter to thank fans as well as the cast and crew of the show.

“Thank you, Loves, for all your support of our entire cast and crew on [American Woman]!” Suvari wrote. “It was such a wild and beautiful ride that I will forever be grateful for!!!”

Co-star Jennifer Bartels, who played Diana Vaughan on the show, posted a lengthy tribute to the axed series on Instagram, writing, “[John Roggi] created a show that transported us to 1975 and created the role of Diana that I will forever treasure…. [Kyle Richards] allowed us to play in her childhood while supporting us along the way… To my fellow actors I got to play with, I love you. Seriously. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you. And the fans for the love and sweet support as an artist. You made this girl’s ‘cloud dreams’ come true.”

Series star Alicia Silverstone, who played Bonnie Nolan, the character loosely based on Richards’ mother on American Woman, has not yet commented on the cancelation of the show.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kyle Richards described American Woman as “a love letter” to her late mom, but she emphasized that the show was not autobiographical.

“I think everyone has a story to tell, and everyone has a right to tell their story,” Richards said ahead of the show’s debut. ” My POV of my mom, I think that I have the right to share that story. And it’s done with love, and the utmost respect for my mom who I love more than anything. It is a fictionalized version, it’s inspired by childhood, but this is not autobiographical.”