Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Misses The Kardashian Lifestyle, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was revealed in early August, and since that time Younes has been seen driving more modest cars and working out at public gyms in L.A. Now, sources are claiming that the model is missing the “Kardashian lifestyle” that went along with dating Kourtney.

According to a Sept. 6 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for nearly two years before their split last month. The couple had just returned home from a lavish three week vacation to Italy before Kardashian reportedly pulled the plug on their romance.

Sources tell the outlet that Bendjima now wants to get back together with Kardashian, because he misses all of the perks of dating her, like the vactions, cars, and more.

“Younes hopes to repair his broken relationship with Kourtney. He misses, and loves Kourtney a lot as well as the the Kardashian that comes with dating the most famous family in America. Younes may have a lot of love for Kourtney, but he also loves the vacations, nice cars and fancy dinners too,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to say that following his split with Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima soon came to the realization that his life is not as exciting without the mother-of-three in his life.

“He realized quickly that without Kourtney in his life, things simply were not nearly as fun or exciting. He missed it all. Younes does not want the relationship to be over and he feels like things are far from over,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Younes recently reunited following their break up. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed with her former boyfriend as they grabbed takeout from a sushi restaurant in Malibu on Monday. The pair then took their meals and found a quiet place to park as they ate and talked in their car.

However, sources tell TMZ that Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Khloe, believe that Younes Bendjima may have tipped off the paparazzi about the outing and set up the photo opportunities. However, Kourtney recently spoke out about the report via social media, revealing that the entire thing was “fake news.”

Neither Kardashian nor Bendjima have spoken out about the current state of their relationship following the photos of their recent reunion in Malibu. However, fans are dying to know if they are back together, and will be keeping an eye out for any possible sightings of the couple in the coming days.