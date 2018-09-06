Pregnant Carrie Underwood Pulls Out Of The Long Road Music Festival After Health Scare

Carrie Underwood appears to be battling some health issues as of late.

According to Radar Online, Underwood has been forced to pull out of The Long Road Music Festival due to health issues. The festival released a statement on their website saying that Underwood would be unable to perform though they didn’t specifically go into details as to what health issues that Carrie was facing and whether or not they were related to her pregnancy.

“We just heard the news that Carrie is unable to play The Long Road due to illness. We’re just as gutted as she and her fans are, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery.”

“Despite this news, we have a fantastic line up of music and experience across 5 stages to look forward to this weekend, and we can’t wait to come together as a Country Family to make The Long Road a festival to remember,” the statement said.

And this was not the only previous engagement that Underwood was forced to cancel. The publication also shares that Carrie needed to pull out of a few other promotional appearances in the UK including Radio Live in Hyde Park. Carrie has not written anything on her Twitter page about the canceled shows yet.

According to U Discover Music, Underwood announced that she would be headlining the Festival in a statement in June.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting new festival that celebrates the heart and soul of country music on a global stage,” she wrote.

The Festival takes place September 7- September 9 at Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall. And though Underwood will not be performing, there are plenty of other artists who are still expected to take the stage including Lee Ann Womack, Billy Bragg, Angaleena Presley, The Wandering Hearts, Ward Thomas, Joshua Hedley, Charlie Worsham, Elizabeth Cook, and Danielle Bradbery.

A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that Underwood and her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, had their second baby on the way. The couple are already proud parents to three-year-old Isaiah. And to announce their great news of her pregnancy, Carrie took to her Instagram page to announce her album, tour, and pregnancy all at once.

“Mike, Isaiah, and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news, and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and we are just glad you are sharing this with us and being a part of this with us.”

Hopefully Carrie can kick whatever illness it is that has been dragging her down.