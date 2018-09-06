‘Shameless’ Season 9 Spoilers: William H. Macy & Emmy Rossum Dish On What To Expect

‘Entertainment Weekly’ caught up with Emmy and William for the inside scoop on some Season 9 spoilers.

Gallagher fans everywhere are biting their nails and sitting on the edge of their seats as the Shameless Season 9 premiere airs on Sunday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Showtime network. With the premiere just a few days away, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy of the Season 9 cast for the inside scoop on what to expect.

The remainder of this article contains spoilers about Season 8 and Season 9.

Frank Gallagher played by William H. Macy

As those who have watched previous seasons of Shameless know, Frank shifted his focus from being a criminal to being a good guy. For the most part, good Samaritan Frank got pretty mixed feedback from fans of the series as some loved the new leaf but some felt it just made the character boring. Good Frank, however, is coming to an end as he goes back to his old life of crime.

“There’s a great kick off,” Macy teased as he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what was to come for Frank.

“Frank has a new liver and he’s been taking anti-rejection drugs and they need to be changed every couple years. At any rate, Frank turns yellow and his pee is brown, so he goes to the doctor and they say, ‘We’ve got to put you on the new drug,’ but he can’t afford it because he has no insurance and he has no money and it costs a fortune. It’s a bit of an indictment on Big Pharma and the healthcare system. All he can do is go on the generic version, which has a lot of side effects, one of which is impotence.”

Macy continued to explain Katey Sagal is introduced into the cast as a woman who is “as nutty as a fruitcake” and a love interest for Frank. After meeting the woman, Frank’s struggle with erectile dysfunction is no longer an issue.

According to William, Frank also becomes involved in a political campaign during Season 9.

“And next, there’s an alcoholic beverage which is looking for a spokesperson. I know it sounds crazy but Frank thinks he’d be a good candidate,” Macy also revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Fiona Gallagher played by Emmy Rossum

At the end of Season 8, Rossum’s character Fiona Gallagher finally managed to get the squatters out of her building. The romance she fought to avoid with Ford was also starting to pick up steam. As those who have been following Shameless related news know, Season 8 will be the last season for Emmy’s character. So, fans can’t help but wonder what’s to come for the end of Fiona.

Emmy tells Entertainment Weekly the season kicks off with a confident and successful Fiona. Despite wanting to be a successful and independent woman, Fiona has always been very loyal in putting her family first. Emmy explained that Shameless fans will get to watch as a character that has been selfless throughout the entire series finally starts to be a little selfish instead.