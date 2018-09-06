Barbara Kavovit May Be The New Housewife on ‘RHONY’

After Caroline Radziwill shocked viewers and left 'RHONY' at the end of the last season, it seems that Barbara Kavovit may take her place as a Housewife on the show.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York ended explosively, with long time cast member Caroline Radziwill exiting the show. And with viewers wondering if Luann de Lesseps, another long time housewife, will return after missing the season reunion for a stint in rehab, no one is quite sure of the Season 11 roster yet.

However, rumor has it that Barbara Kavovit may be taking on at least one of the empty housewife roles. Page Six reported that, according to an insider, Bravo execs are actually trying Kavovit out to see if she’ll be a good fit.

Kavovit is extremely competent and is both an author and business owner. She has written two books which were published, Room for Improvement: Change Your Home! Enhance Your Life! With Tools, Tips, and Inspiration from Barbara K! and Invest in Your Nest: Add Style, Comfort, and Value to Your Home, and has a third book due to be published in June of 2019. Both published books are about home improvement, which makes sense because the businesses she runs are also connected to home improvement. Her first business is construction firm Evergreen Construction while her second business, DIYVA, sells construction tools designed for women.

While Kavovit is accomplished, her invitation to join the cast is surprising as she is no newcomer to the show. Viewers of the show may remember her from Season 9. She began as de Lessep’s friend. However, when Radziwill pulled Kavovit aside, Kavovit revealed her true feelings about de Lessep’s upcoming nuptials to businessman Tom D’ Agostino, who had recently been accused of cheating on de Lesseps.

“I think she has something to prove,” Kavovit had said. “She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.”

While many of the housewives and viewers felt similarly, Kavovit had not meant to be so candid. She claims that she was unaware that Radziwill had a mic on or that the mic was recording during their private conversation. When she discovered that Bravo planned to air their conversation, she ended up taking them to court over it. In the end, she lost the case and the episode was aired with their conversation included.

Since she has a nasty history with the executives o Bravo, many are unsure if she will truly stay on the show. So far, it seems that she has been offered a role as a full time housewife, rather than a part time housewife or friend of the housewives position.