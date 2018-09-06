Gigi Hadid Returns To Tom Ford Runway At New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid posted a stunning photo set of her start at New York Fashion Week on Instagram Wednesday. The supermodel posted the three photos to share with her 43 million followers and has already received over 350 thousand likes in just under an hour. The model struts down the Tom Ford runway in a sleek black dress paired with a corset. The only pop of color can be found in Hadid’s shoes which are the perfect shade of gold to match the model’s complexion and hair tone. The look is finished with a simple coat of black polish on Hadid’s cropped nails. A sheer black cape billows behind her.

In the caption, Hadid thanks the Tom Ford brand and Carine Roitfeld for giving her a start in fashion five years ago. The 5’10” model is now 23-years-old but fans may remember her as a previous Victoria’s Secret runway model and current Tommy Hilfiger ‘it girl’. The model is from a close-knit family of other models, including 21-year-old sister Bella Hadid. Both sisters are currently in New York for Fashion Week runways. The Fall/Winter fashion season is just beginning and there’s no doubt that the sisters are bound to be super busy in the coming weeks with shoots, runways, and parties.

Hadid’s makeup was light in the fact that it focused on the model’s already extraordinary features. A nude lipstick perfectly covers her well-known pout and her signature moles are easily visible on her neck and chest. The model looks fresh-faced and dewy as her face makeup features a peach-toned blush. The eyes, which feature copper and gold-tone shadows on the lids, look youthful with a simple black liner that completes the look with dark lashes.

These may be the first pictures Hadid let us see of her time at Fashion Week, but it certainly won’t be her last. The model is very active on her social media accounts and usually posts about her modeling work. At the after party, Hadid wore a simple black pantsuit paired with a white tee and slides.

Supermodel friend Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, was also featured in the show. She stunned in a gray alligator ensemble featuring a headscarf wrapped over her hair. Gigi Hadid did not have a scarf on and her golden locks were pulled back into a chic ‘do.

Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld were also in attendance at the Tom Ford show as well, Entertainment Tonight reports. Celebrity sightings are bound to happen during the biggest week of fashion of the year.