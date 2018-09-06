Watch Germany Vs. France UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France face 2014 winners German on the opening day of the new UEFA Nations League tournament.

The first-ever edition of the UEFA Nations League gets underway on Thursday with a full slate of international matches, but the contest that will attract the most notice pits the last two World Cup winners, with 2014 champs Germany hosting the newly crowned World Cup champions France, after Germany suffered humiliating group stage elimination at this summer’s competition in Russia, as First Post recounted, in a potentially historic game that will live stream from Munich.

But even more than the match, fans and even some players are wondering, exactly what the new UEFA Nations League actually is.

“The relationship between club and national-team football needed rebalancing,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told The Guardian newspaper. “That was the thinking behind the UEFA Nations League. In every even year there are World Cups or European Championships. Now in every odd year there will be a UEFA Nations League champion. Football is about competition and now, just like in club football, there will be a national team champion at the close of every season.”

The Nations League divides all 55 European nations in the federation into four “leagues” based on their UEFA rankings, with each divided into three groups. The winners of each of the four leagues meet in a “Final Four” style playoff in the summer of 2019, according to an explanation by Sky Sports.

Mesut Ozil will not be in the squad for Germany when the team faces France on Thursday. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. France UEFA Nations League opening day match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, September 6. In France, the live stream will also begin at 8:30 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will come at 2:30 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at midnight on Thursday night.

Germany and France compete in Group One of League A, with the Netherlands as the third entry in that group, per Sky Sports.

For Germany, it appears that veteran Must Ozil is taking the fall for Germany’s ignominious World Cup exit — the first time that Die Mannschaft have been knocked out at the group stage for the first time since 1938. Ozil aired to retire from the national team, but the 29-year-old — who was born in Germany but whose parents are both Turkish — accused the German Football Association of anti-Turk racism, according to The Sun newspaper.

Watch a preview of the Germany vs. France UEFA Nations League match, courtesy of ESPN FC, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the monumental preseason Germany vs. France UEFA Nations League contest, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Germany vs. France UEFA Nations League Allianz Arena showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Germany-France game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Seattle. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup showdown. In Germany, ZDF will live stream the historic match, while in France, TF1 has the live stream.