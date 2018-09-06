Cory Booker Released Confidential Documents Related To Testimony At Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) released multiple classified documents via Scribd, announced on his website, Thursday morning related to his testimony Wednesday at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to Booker, the documents contain emails regarding “Judge Kavanaugh’s concerning views on racial profiling and affirmative action,” which he detailed in his Wednesday testimony.

According to multiple outlets, Senator Booker asked Judge Kavanaugh to further explain his views on these subjects, but Kavanaugh refused to answer.

“As I’ve been saying from the beginning, this process has been a sham. The fact that tens of thousands of documents revealing a Supreme Court nominee’s views on key issues were deemed Committee Confidential and not available to the public reflects the absurdity of this process. The public has a right to access documents about a Supreme Court nominee’s views on issues that are profoundly important, such as race and the law. This process has demonstrated an unprecedented level of secrecy and opaqueness that undermines the Senate’s Constitutional duty to advice and consent.”