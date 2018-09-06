Prince William Hung Out In A Room Full Of Contraband Pot, Said It Had A ‘Good, Strong Smell’

The future King also joked about failing a drug test just from being in the room.

Prince William on Thursday hung out with cops in a room full of seized cannabis (marijuana), and joked about the “good, strong smell” coming off the plants, Cosmopolitan is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, William stopped by the Royal Mail Logistics Centre to take a look at how officials in the United Kingdom deal with contraband coming into the country. And while the future King of England was understandably upset about the amount of illegal animal goods being trafficked around the world, when it came to all of the cannabis officials had seized, he found some humor in it.

“[It has] quite a good, strong smell!”

In case you’re wondering how Prince William knows what good cannabis smells like, we don’t know either. He’d probably rather not say.

Of course, it wasn’t just chronic in the room: 545 packets of drugs, including the doobie, plus cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and other drugs – so much so that the Prince joked that just being in the same room with it might jeopardize the employment of some of the people with him that day.

“We had better get out before we have a drugs test!”

By the way, most of the pot William was joking about came from none other than the good old U.S. of A., where pot is legal in some states, according to Border Force officer Steve Harrington.

“These are drugs we get here, large seizures of cannabis. It is coming from the United States, where it is legal in some states.”

Blame America’s freewheeling pot laws for all of the illegal doob Prince Harry got to witness. guruXOX / Shutterstock

Officially, the United Kingdom’s drug laws are a lot more strict than they are here on this side of The Pond. Yes, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S., but several states have legalized pot in one form or another and, for now anyway, the feds look the other way. Not so in the U.K.: according to The Sun, mere possession could theoretically get you 14 years – although actual sentencing isn’t generally that strict.

In fact, according to an April 2017 High Times report, marijuana arrests in the U.K. have fallen by 50 percent since 2010 in England, and only one in four people caught with pot actually get charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s own brother, Prince Harry, has been known to partake of The Devil’s Lettuce. According to a Daily Mail report, Harry, in his more youthful days, confessed to his father that he was smoking pot and drinking heavily – a confession that got him ordered into rehab.