Jim Carrey Says He Is Ready For An ‘In Living Color’ Revival

The comic says a reboot 'needs to happen'--and he promises to appear in it.

Jim Carrey is ready to revive Fire Marshall Bill. The comedian is eyeing a reboot of In Living Color, the 1990s sketch comedy series that launched his career. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carrey said he thinks it’s the perfect time for a revival of the classic Fox comedy series, which ended its four-season run 24 years ago.

“That show really needs to happen! That show needs to exist. Especially now, man. There’s so much to eat up and spit out so I’d love to see it reconstitute itself in another form.”

Jim Carrey got his big break as a cast member on In Living Color in 1990. The comic appeared on the show from 1990 to 1994 alongside David Alan Grier, Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and more before his movie career took off with the hit film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

But Carrey says he has no problem going back to his roots on In Living Color, even confirming that he would appear on the revival should it come to fruition.

“I’d go back and hang out with ’em. Of course I would!”

Carrey was best known for his recurring role as inept firefighter Fire Marshall Bill on In Living Color. Some of Carrey’s other characters included Vera DeMilo, Grandpa Jack McGee, and infomercial king Jay Kordich.

While he went on to big screen fame, in 2012 Jim Carrey reunited with the cast of In Living Color at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards. The sketch comedy show received a special “Groundbreaking Award” from TV Land. The following year, a proposed In Living Color reboot with an all-new cast was scrapped by Fox.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, the creator of In Living Color, told the New York Post he was afraid the proposed reboot wouldn’t be able to live up to the original.

“The bar for In Living Color is so high that, if I didn’t feel like we could sustain that, then I did not want to move forward. I just feel like we’re in a different time. The talent pool is different, and I don’t think that type of show works nowadays. The level of talent required doesn’t exist. Not that this generation isn’t talented, but they’re just talented in a different way.”

After a long hiatus from television, Jim Carrey is set to return to TV for the first time since In Living Color in the new Showtime drama, Kidding. Carrey plays a struggling children’s TV icon in the new series.

You can see Jim Carrey as his iconic In Living Color character, Fire Marshall Bill, in the video below.