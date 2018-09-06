Active Shooter Reported At Downtown Cincinnati Fifth Third Bank

The Cincinnati Enquirer has reported that there is an active shooter in Downtown Cincinnati at a Fifth Third Bank location.

“The scene was announced as secure at about 9:15 a.m., but there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street. One victim was located at 5th and Walnut streets, according to police. Another victim was located inside the nearby Graeter’s ice cream shop. A witness to the shooting said there were at least three people injured in the shooting.”

Police have now allowed people to exit the Fifth Third building.

@CincyPD are letting people out of the 5th/3rd building right now. pic.twitter.com/XepiIvlg9M — Perry Schaible (@Local12Perry) September 6, 2018

Very early reports from Perry Schaible, a local reporter in Cincinnati say that the shooting happened in the lobby & loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. One person was allegedly shot by Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.

A witness inside the building said they heard 6 to 12 gunshots on two separate occasions and saw at least two victims.

There are suspected to be only one active shooter, now dead after being shot by the police. Cincinnati police chief Eliot Isaac confirmed that there have been four casualties, including the shooter.

A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. She did not reveal the conditions of the victims.

Later reports revealed that three men and one woman were taken to UC medical, one dead, two critical, one in serious condition.

A witness at the hospital told reporter Tessa DiTirro that only one victim was taken into an operating room.

Reporter Jeff Hirsh of WKRC-TV posted a picture to Twitter of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley arriving at the scene.

Mayor Cranley has just arrived and is being briefed about the downtown shooting. @local12 pic.twitter.com/k6B5fE4sLJ — Jeff Hirsh (@local12jeff) September 6, 2018

“Something deeply sick is at work here,” said Cranley when speaking to the media. Cranley also praised the work of the Cincinnati Police Department and Fire Department.

Cincinnati Police Department released an update on Twitter.

@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Ohio Senatorial candidate Sherrod Brown made a statement on Twitter.

“Devastating news in Cincinnati this morning. Thank you to the first responders who are rushing to the scene.”

Former Governor John Kasich released a statement on Twitter.

“There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police. I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack.”