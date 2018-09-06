‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Wednesday, September 5: Gabi Tries To Talk Chad Into A Divorce!

Abby believes that Gabi is out to get her.

The Days of our Lives recap for Wednesday, September 5 proves that sometimes friends don’t always have other friends’ best interests at heart when Gabi tries to push Chad into a divorce. Plus, Marlena wakes up and later faints while Kristen tries to get Stefan to help her.

Abby (Marci Miller) had a phone call about Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) condition, and she shared the details with JJ (Casey Moss). She also told him that she does not trust Gabi (Camilla Banus) at all. Plus, Abby missed Chad (Billy Flynn). JJ agreed with Abby that Gabi might not be quite the friend she used to be.

Meanwhile, at the Kiriakis mansion, Chad and Gabi discussed Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) return. Then Chad gave Gabi the bad news that Paul (Christopher Sean) fell out of the window with Kristen while they struggled with her gun. They also talked about Will (Chandler Massey) regaining his memory. Finally, they worked together on Ari’s art project, and Chad admitted that it gets harder with Abby the more her pregnancy starts to show. Gabi said she understood since Eli (Lamon Archey) got Lani (Sal Stowers) pregnant, but Chad pointed out that they hadn’t been married. The Gabi pushed Chad towards divorce, but he said he believed that he and Abby could work things out.

Speaking of Eli and Lani, they had a moment, but then things go awkward, and Lani went to get Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) statement. Later, Kristen introduced herself to Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and tried to convince him to help her. He noted that they just met, and then explained that he’s having a baby with Abby.

At the hospital Valerie (Vanessa Williams) told Brady about Paul’s accident and that he’s in surgery. Brady did not look forward to telling his dad about the situation. Marlena woke up, and she and John (Drake Hogestyn) were discussing the events of their wedding in her room, but Brady showed up and took John aside to tell him the bad news about Paul. John was beside himself with worry over the details.

Meanwhile, Lani told Val she’d spent too much time with Eli. Lani worried that they were confusing their joint grief as something else, but Valerie noted that Lani might be overthinking things. At the station, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) found Eli, and he told her he has somebody to lean on during his grief. Susan worried that it might be Gabi, but he assured her it’s not, and let her know it was Lani. Susan felt pleased about that.

Later, at the hospital, Eli and Lani had to leave on another assignment without getting Brady’s statement. Valerie checked on Marlena and found her passed out.

Julie overheard some of Abby and JJ’s conversation, and she advised Abby to go with her gut on her feelings about Gabi. Then, the police showed up at the DiMeres looking for Kristen.