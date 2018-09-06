The Real Reason Kate Middleton, Prince William Will Not Release First-Day School Photos Of Prince George

Despite the flurry of first-day-of-school photos you will be viewing from all your family and friends as children head back into another year of education, there will be one little royal who didn’t have his day documented as he headed to classes.

According to Town & Country Magazine, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William will not be releasing photos from Prince George’s first day of school.

It all comes down to protecting the child’s privacy, according to the publication.

The future king of England returned to school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, but unlike last year, Kensington Palace has not released a photo of Prince George to mark the occasion.

Hello! Magazine’s royal correspondent Emily Nash explained, “Prince George’s time at school is private and although the Duke and Duchess shared an image from his first day at primary school last year, they won’t do it every year.”

In September of 2016, Prince George was caught looking handsome in his new school uniform.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Hello! Magazine reported that like his time at a nursery school in Norfolk, William and Kate chose to release a set of portraits of George attending his first day at Westacre Montessori, but didn’t release any official photos in subsequent years.

Hello! noted that royal tradition dictates that royal children are pictured on their very first day of school, but aren’t photographed in following years by an official palace photographer.

Prince George starts Year 1 this semester at Thomas’s Battersea. The school’s curriculum guide explains, “Year 1 sees the beginning of a more formalized learning program. Children in Year 1 become increasingly independent and confident and begin to relish the opportunity to tackle new challenges presented to them across the broad curriculum.”

Prince George also has a friend and family member in his class.

Town & Country revealed his cousin, Maud Windsor, the granddaughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, will be in his class.

Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte will likely be seen by royal watchers at the upcoming wedding of their cousin Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank on October 12 in Windsor.

Although not yet confirmed by Kensington Palace, there is speculation that George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte will act as a pageboy and bridesmaid, just like they did for their Uncle Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s big day in May of this year.

George also acted as a pageboy for his Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017.