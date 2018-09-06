Kim Jong Un Says He Trusts Trump, Reiterates Commitment To Denuclearize North Korea

According to South Korea officials, Kim wants to see more goodwill from the U.S. in order to hold up his end of the deal.

Kim Jong Un revealed ongoing intentions to follow through with the denuclearization of North Korea on Thursday, NBC News reports. In a meeting between South Korean envoy Chung Eui-Yong and the North Korean leader in Pyongyang, North Korea, Kim reportedly emphasized that he still holds faith in Trump to hold up his end of the deal.

President Moon-Jae of South Korea sent Chung to Pyongyang on September 5 to reignite the stalled negotiations between North Korea and the U.S., NBC News says. Previously, on June 11, President Trump had met with Kim in Singapore, where massive negotiations involving the denuclearization of North Korea and the removal of U.S. troops from South Korea were discussed. The meeting reportedly ended in good faith, with vague promises from both sides to take goodwill measures.

Still, NBC reports, Kim has yet to show action on his promise for denuclearization. After Thursday’s meeting, Chung reported to South Korean officials that Kim is still waiting for the U.S. to hold up their end of the deal.

“He strongly expressed his will to take more active steps for denuclearization if the actions North Korea has already taken are matched by corresponding measures [from the United States].”

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Kim allegedly showed signs of frustration with the U.S.’s lack of goodwill action thus far but expressed that he still has faith in the agreement, Chung also reported.

“Chairman Kim Jong Un has made it clear several times that he is firmly committed to denuclearization, and he expressed frustration over skepticism in the international community over his commitment.”

Chung said that Kim’s faith in President Trump is unwavering, and he is patient in the agreement that the two leaders made.

“He made it clear that his trust in President Trump remains — and will remain — unchanged, even though there have recently been some difficulties in negotiations between the North and the United States.”

President Trump was quick to tweet a response this morning, stating gratitude to Kim and promising that the negotiations will continue in good faith as the U.S. works with North Korea.

According to Fox News, South Korea is working to encourage both the U.S. and North Korea to proceed with their denuclearization efforts at the same time. Additionally, Seoul reportedly wants to put together a four-nation summit, including North Korea, South Korea, the U.S., and China, in order to put an end to the long-going Korean War. Reports state that an end to the threat of war could make denuclearization an easier process for North Korea to undergo. This is especially after Tuesday’s report from North Korean Foreign Ministry stated that an end to the war would make trust much easier to come by on the Korean Peninsula, Fox says.

Reportedly, Kim and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in will meet later this month to continue discussing peace negotiations on the Korean Peninsula.