Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Killer Curves In White Bikini Snap

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday to show that giving birth to a human being has only improved her body.

The mother of one posted a photo of herself wearing a white bikini and a baby pink kimono. She is also rocking dangling earrings, a stylish black and white headband and shades. In the glamorous shot, Kardashian is resting her left hand on her waist as she looks to the left, away from the camera.

She is posing on an unidentified beach, featuring a gorgeous bright green-hued ocean and white in the background.

“Forever Thankful For It ALL,” Kardashian wrote, pairing her caption with two green heart emoji.

The post garnered more than 243,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments under 30 minutes. Among those who left a comment is Kardashian’s boyfriend and father of baby True, Tristan Thompson, who left three heart-eyed emoji and three red hearts.

Kardashian recently addressed the NBA star’s alleged cheating scandal, which came to the public light earlier this year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the rumor that she and Thompson are considering getting married, as reported by E! News.

“Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste,” she wrote in the comment section. She also responded to another user’s comment who accused her of acting as if Thompson hadn’t cheated.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” the 34-year-old wrote.

Kardashian and the NBA star are currently on a family trip, which they embarked on Saturday together with her mother Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Since giving birth to their daughter in April, which is also when the cheating scandal exploded, Kardashian and Thompson have been inseparable, showing that the two have decided to work on their relationship, People noted. Just a few weeks ago, the couple was spotted vacationing together in Mexico, which a source told People was a much-needed break for her.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” said the source. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.” The source added that Kardashian has forgiven Thompson and has moved on, but that she won’t ever forget.