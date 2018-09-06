Roseanne Barr Spotted Singing In The Streets Of NYC, Per ‘Page Six’

Disgraced comedienne Roseanne Barr was found singing in the streets of New York City just days after she revealed she would move to Isreal. Barr has been under fire since she made several controversial statements on Twitter several months ago regarding former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

According to Page Six, Barr was spotted singing with Jewish a cappella group the Y-Studs in front of comedy club Stand Up NY after recording a Rosh Hashanah podcast with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Barr allegedly met the group outside the venue and together they sang “My Girl,” “Hava Nagila,” and another tune.

Page Six also reported Barr joined Boteach and a group of pals, which numbered 10 in total, for dinner at Reserve Cut.

“They finished a double magnum of cabernet sauvignon, paired with sushi,” a source close to the comedienne told Page Six.

Barr was in the news earlier this week after she remarked on a podcast that she would move to Isreal to study and to escape public scrutiny.

E! News reported that Barr noted, “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do.”

Barr has remained under public scrutiny since the Jarrett incident.

Shortly after her statement where she compared Jarrett to an ape was posted on Twitter, her successful rebooted series Roseanne was canceled after one season.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

The comedienne later apologized for her statements.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” the 65-year-old actress said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Us Weekly reported on June 21 that the show’s executive producer Tom Werner had reached an agreement with Barr that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the series without the star’s further financial or creative involvement.

Werner said in a statement to Us, “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

The canceled series has been rebooted once again and renamed The Conners. The spinoff will star returning cast members John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (D.J.). Roseanne’s absence from the show will be dealt with by an untimely death for the character.

The Conners will debut on ABC October 16.