Kym Herjavec Takes A Morning Swim In Stunning Vacation Pic

The Australian pro dancer is living her best life while vacationing with her family in Europe.

Kym Herjavec is spending some time in Croatia—and she’s taking some well deserved time for herself. The busy mom of twins Hudson and Haven, her 4-month-old babies with Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, posted a stunning Instagram photo of herself posing in the water in her husband’s homeland.

Kym, who is wearing a white striped bikini in the snap, showed off her post-birth body as she stood in the crystal blue water on a serene summer morning. The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer tagged the pic, “Vis, Splitsko-Dalmatinska, Croatia.”

Fans of the Australian dancer hit the comments to marvel about how gorgeous Kym looks so soon after giving birth to twins. Others commented on how “happy” the mom of two appears to be in the photo.

Kym also posted a series of pics of the family’s trip to Croatia on her Instagram story, including one of her taking a stroll through the streets with her twins. The dancer also posted a second photo from her morning swim that shows her bikini close up as she leans on a rowboat on the rocks. Kym is wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a cover-up over her snazzy suit in the second photo, which you can also see below.

Kym and Robert Herjavec are frequent visitors to Croatia. The couple also traveled to the European country last summer to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Kym Herjeave described the”beautiful” anniversary trip to People.

“Robert’s Croatian, so we went to Croatia. We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic. One year down, and many more to go! In one way it feels like we’ve been married for so much longer than 12 months. In another way, it’s gone by so quick. It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

It’s pretty clear that marriage agrees with Kym Herjavec—and so does motherhood. The 42-year-old new mom routinely posts photos of her adorable twins to her social media pages, including a recent snap of sweet sailor suit gifted to the babies by pal Carson Kressley.

Kym recently posted an Instagram photo of the family of four’s first trip to France, alongside her mom. Kym captioned the pic, with the Eiffel Tower in the background: “It’s taken my Mum 75 years to get to Paris and the babies 4 months!”