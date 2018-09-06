Rita Ora Shows Her Bare Chest And Underwear In Naked Dress At GQ After-Party

Rita Ora seems very into the sheer dress fad.

The 27-year-old wore a daring outfit to the GQ Men Of The Year after-party on Wednesday night that left little to the imagination. Underneath the true #freethenipple-inspired sheer black dress, the British singer and actress wore black underwear and no bra, leaving her breasts on full display.

Ora partied the night away in the racy floor-length dress, which featured glittery details. The one-shoulder design of the dress offered ample opportunities for a wardrobe malfunction, but the “Hot Right Now” singer made sure to place her hand near her shoulder to prevent it from happening when cameras were around, as The Sun reported.

Ora completed her look with metallic silver eye shadow and simple black heels, guaranteeing a night full of glam. Rita styled her platinum blonde tresses into a sleek, straight style that was parted down the middle.

Rita Ora struggles to hold up her dress as she stumbles out of GQ Awards afterparty… https://t.co/FJ1i37S7dA pic.twitter.com/cTgIA9i2o6 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 6, 2018

It seems like sheer dresses are Ora’s new thing. Earlier in the night, she walked the red carpet of the 21st annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards with a dramatic semi-sheer black gown encrusted with jewels and featuring a thigh-high slash, a couture piece from Ralph & Russo. The dress featured a sultry corset detailing, finished with an asymmetric neckline. She wore black stockings and a pair of killer heels strapped at the ankles. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing just a few diamonds.

The glittering dress was cinched at the waist with a blue velvet belt, a piece of which was also featured tied around the dress’ bold ruffled left shoulder. The singer’s right shoulder was left bare in the one-shouldered gown. Unlike her after-party dress, this look covered her nipples, despite parts of the dress being sheer.

During the ceremony, Ora presented German fashion designer Philipp Plein with an award and later congratulated him on Instagram.

The former X Factor judge also rocked a similarly daring outfit at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. Her look of choice was a floor-length mesh dress featuring a black squiggled embroidery all over the bodice and skirt, Metro pointed out. The bits of embroidery was strategically placed to cover her nipples, but aside from that, she was pretty much in the nude.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

In 2015, the singer attended the Vanity Fair party in an equally revealing dress, which highlighted her perky, rounded behind. The black dress was sheer everywhere expect for the front and the lower back, where the gown’s train started.