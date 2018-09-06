NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Discusses Positive Effect Of GSW’s Acquisition Of DeMarcus Cousins

Stephen Curry believes the Golden State Warriors will "bring the best out" of DeMarcus Cousins next season.

After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Golden State Warriors were only expected to focus on retaining their core this offseason. However, despite being buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors managed to make a huge upgrade on their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

The arrival of DeMarcus Cousins in Golden State will undeniably make the Warriors unbeatable in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. However, there are some people who think Cousins will ruin the Warriors’ chemistry and become a headache in their locker room. Since entering the league in 2010, Cousins has received 118 technicals and has been ejected 13 times.

If the Warriors can’t control Cousins’ attitude on and off the court, his acquisition could do harm more than good for the reigning NBA champions next season. However, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry doesn’t want to focus on the negative side of the All-Star center. Curry has a strong belief that the Warriors can “bring the best out” of Cousins.

“In the right situation, he definitely can shine,” Curry said Thursday on KNBR (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). “His presence in the locker room is going to be solid for sure. You appreciate a guy like that who has an extreme passion for the game. He wears his emotions on his sleeve, and that’s great. I think in the right situation that he’s in right now with us will ultimately bring the best out of him and bring even greater things out of us. I’m excited about it.”

Stephen Curry admitted having a conversation with DeMarcus Cousins after the All-Star centered inked a contract with the Warriors. Curry said that there’s a lot of excitement with the Warriors’ acquisition of Cousins, especially with what he can bring to their team. The 30-year-old point guard added that Cousins knows well how the Warriors play inside the court.

For those who doubt his new teammate, Curry wanted to remind them how DeMarcus Cousins played before he went down with a season-ending injury. In 48 games he played with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, Cousins posted incredible numbers, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Curry believes Cousins will be a great fit with the Warriors. Coach Steve Kerr will definitely love his ability to create plays and pass the ball. Though Cousins will miss the most of the regular season recovering from injury, he is expected to join the Warriors when the real battle begins in the Western Conference Playoffs.