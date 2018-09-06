Grocery Store Joe Says He Would Have Been ‘Really Bad’ As ‘The Bachelor’

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' fan favorite admits he'd be a nervous wreck as ABC's leading man.

Grocery Store Joe says he would have been a bad apple as The Bachelor. The 32-year-old Chicago produce buyer was passed over as the next leading man of ABC’s long-running reality franchise, but it sounds like he thinks the network made the right choice.

Joe, whose real name is Joe Amabile, lost the coveted Bachelor gig to former NFL player Colton Underwood, but he recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his romance with Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise. Amabile joked that if he was single at the end of the summertime reality show he would “definitely” be The Bachelor, but then he added a disclaimer.

“If I’m single at the end of this show, I would definitely be the Bachelor. Would I be a good one? Probably not… because I’d probably be a nervous wreck the entire time. It would actually be really bad.”

Grocery Store Joe was an instant fan favorite after he was sent home on the first night of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season after flubbing his introduction to her during the limo meet and greet. The viewer backlash to Amabile’s short-lived stint on the ABC dating show earned him a coveted spot in the “hot seat” on the Men Tell All Special and a subsequent role on Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Long.

Amabile told People he was excited to look for love in Paradise, but admitted he didn’t head to the Mexican resort looking for a romance with anyone in particular from the ABC franchise.

“There wasn’t really anyone I was looking to meet. I just went into it,” Amabile told People. “I had a good time.”

While some Bachelor fans were disappointed to find that Grocery Store Joe won’t be doling out roses as ABC’s newest leading man, he still landed on his feet. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Grocery Store Joe is set to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. While there has been some confusion on who his pro partner will be, spoiler king Reality Steve dished that Joe is definitely a contestant on the upcoming season of the celebrity ballroom competition, which kicks off later this month.

Amabile is also rumored to still be dating Long, so the Dancing With the Stars gig means the Chicago grocer will be in close proximity to his girlfriend, who resides in Los Angeles.

The Bachelor Season 23 is expected to air in January on ABC.