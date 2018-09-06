Kylie Jenner Stuns In Barely-There Neon Orange Mini Dress Snap

It’s hard to believe baby Stormi is only 7 months old. That’s judging by Kylie Jenner’s post-pregnancy body, that is.

The 21-year-old reality star flaunted her enviable curves in two recent photos on Instagram, in which she is wearing an uber tight bright orange mini dress. In the snaps, she is sporting her blond tresses tied tightly in a low ponytail.

In one photo, she is standing up outdoors, holding her left arm up behind her head while the right hand rests against her thigh. The skintight dress accentuates her glorious curves in all the right places. In the photo, she is seated in a modern leather chair with her legs crossed in such a way that highlights her long, toned legs. She is wearing the same mini dress, this time paired with equally bright orange heels and handbag.

The posts prove that Jenner isn’t just a pretty face and killer body. She also has a pretty strong sense of humor.

“Waiting for my baby to wake up like..” the model and entrepreneur wrote.

Fans, including other celebs and family members, flocked to the snaps’ comment section to share their admiration.

“So you are just going to keep getting hotter and hotter? Ok ok good to know,” her big sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, a comment that has been liked nearly 36,000 times.

The mother of one also captioned the other photo with a baby-related caption: “maaamaa shark dooo doo doo dooo,” which is a reference to the viral “Baby Shark” song that’s all the rage among the little ones.

Khloe Kardashian also commented in this post, saying “Omg yes!!!! Baaaaaby shark!!!!! Dooo doooooo. We really are mom aren’t we?”

Jenner often shares photos and cute moments of her with Stormi. Also on Wednesday, she appeared in an Instagram story in which Jenner held Stormi to the camera as a makeup artist laid down the cosmetics entrepreneur’s foundation.

Since her birth in February, Stormi has taken a central part in Jenner’s life even going so far as to play a role in her beauty empire. In the Instagram story featuring Stormi, Jenner looked like she was getting ready for a photo shoot she did on Wednesday for the new matte edition to her lip kits, which are named after herself, as the Daily Mail reported.

In the shoot, Jenner rocked a silky straight black wig and a face full of perfectly applied and contoured makeup, along with her nude, coffee-tint matte lips.