Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Slams Wendell Pierce For Giving Advice To Thomas

Unsurprisingly, Samantha Markle had a word or two about Pierce's advice to Thomas.

Meghan Markle’s real-life dad Thomas has been giving her headaches and possibly heartaches as he bombarded the media with personal interviews about himself and his now-famous daughter. So when Meghan’s TV-dad, played by Wendell Pierce, got involved, it was really only a matter to time before half-sister Samantha had something to say about it.

Pierce plays Robert Zane in Suits, and he told Thomas the following, according to the Standard.

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be first and foremost in your mind before you say anything…. If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

The actor’s words reflect a sentiment that many people in the public would echo, but that didn’t mean Samantha was going to accept his criticism of her dad. In fact, she spoke out saying this.

“And the #Suits actor should stick to fiction, because the reality is, she should love and respect our Dad. Diffusion of responsibility.”

Throughout the family drama, Meghan has reportedly stayed clear from communicating with her dad, or confronting him. Some people believe this is a good call, considering the dad could run to the nearest media outlet to spill the beans on such an opportunity.

Meghan Markle’s screen dad in Suits, Wendell Pierce, has slammed her father, Thomas, over his public outbursts against his daughter: "If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.” https://t.co/VEclsUtE2s — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 29, 2018

Samantha also went on to say the following.

“People need to ‘stop sucking’ up without understanding the other side of the story.”

Supposedly she thinks Pierce is “sucking up” to the public by making his statement, but that’s just a matter of opinion. Moreover, she made a jab at Pierce.

“Lol. He is an actor. His advice is like a television president telling the White House what to do.”

Arguably, yes, Pierce is not Meghan’s dad in real life. But his role in Suits, coupled with the highly publicized family problems, has led to his voice being heard by royals fans.

Wendell Pierce, Meghan Markle's father on 'Suits,' shares a sweet memory with her from set ❤️ https://t.co/FStYcUqjpJ pic.twitter.com/7C2kn3DeDx — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Thomas has not spoken out about Pierce’s comments, and it’s uncertain whether he will give yet another interview. On the other hand, perhaps this final reminder from Pierce has been enough for Thomas to take a step back from the limelight and consider his options.

Not everybody blames Thomas for the way he has been acting. In fact, Princess Diana’s former butler has been a huge critic of the royal family and the way they handled Meghan’s father. Paul Burrell has made some harsh comments, including the following.