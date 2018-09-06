Kim Kardashian Poses In Sexy Retro Bikini Snap At The Beach

Television personality Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini shot features her posing on the beach in a retro-filtered photo. Posted to Instagram with the caption, “Wet & Wild,” the photo earned nearly 300,000 likes and plenty of fan comments after less than an hour of being published.

The photo features the socialite and a friend posing at the beach. Kardashian is wearing a light-green string bikini as she kneels with her knees spread apart in the sand. Fans get the perfect view of her toned, sculpted body, tiny waist, and bronzed skin as she gazes towards the camera with one hand on her knee and the other supporting her to the side on the sand. She completes the beach look with her long dark hair set into two French braids down each side of her head and a pair of retro shades.

Her friend is wearing a red-pink bikini as she also kneels in the sand. However, her body is turned to the side, showing off her rounded bum and sculpted thighs. Like Kardashian, she is also wearing a pair of retro shades, however, her hair is braided just at the top and worn loose down her back. The photo is filtered with a retro appearance, making it look slightly vintage and neon.

Fans posted plenty of comments filled with peach, fire, heart, and kissy face emojis. They also left comments, such as “Kimmmmmm you’re looking better day by day!” and “My neon Queen <3 I love u forever and ever and ever and everr.”

Kardashian’s recent endeavors have taken her far from the beach and bikinis to the world of politics. According to the Inquisitr, she is currently campaigning for the release of nonviolent drug felon Chris Young, who was sentenced to a lifetime in prison. She spoke on podcast “Wrongful Convictions,” a podcast about men and women who have been sentenced to extended periods of time in prison for crimes they didn’t commit, about her efforts to get him released.

Young was sentenced to life without parole for possession of marijuana and half a gram of cocaine, the result of mandatory-sentencing regulations. The judge on Young’s case, Kevin Sharp, who resigned due to the unfairness of mandatory-sentencing regulations, is also fighting alongside Kardashian to end unjust sentences. On Wednesday, Kardashian met with President Donald Trump about pardoning Young and releasing him from prison.

Kardashian spoke of Young and her efforts to free him, writes the Inquisitr.