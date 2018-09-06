Kate Hudson Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Orange Bikini And Coverup

Kate Hudson looked great in her latest Instagram pic where she showed off her giant baby bump.

Kate Hudson looked totally fabulous in her latest Instagram photo. She showed off her giant baby bump in an orange bikini and a pink-and-orange coverup robe. Her stomach stole the show, as she held up a phone and softly smiled. Kate wore her hair naturally, and looked like she was positively glowing. Her fans wanted to let her know that she looked beautiful, while others wanted to know when Kate is due.

As far as the due date goes, it’s got to be sometime very soon. After all, People reported on August 23 that Kate was expected to deliver “soon.” This is baby number three for Kate, but it’s the first time she’s been pregnant with a girl. A source said that Hudson’s boyfriend, Fujikawa, is “equally excited” for their new member of the family. The two are apparently “decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together.”

And back on August 14, Kate even joked that she’s “so huge” that it looked like she’s naked in photos, according to Us Weekly.

“Yes, I am clothed here, I’m just so huge you can’t see my shorts… I can’t see them either.”

In that photo, you can see Hudson’s legs on her bed as the TV shows a still from a CNN show. She has a bowl of watermelon, as her hand can be seen cradling her big tummy. And like she said, you can’t see that she’s wearing shorts, because her stomach obstructs the view.

And although she was munching on some fruits in the picture, Hudson has described some of her food cravings. She even joked with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, sharing a photo of a cheeseburger on his page. Kate said that “@Bobbyflay I’d give anything if you could ship this west coast right now!!!” That must have been a nice compliment for Bobby, but it’s unknown whether her craving for one of his burgers was ever fulfilled.

Hudson didn’t just end there, she even told chef Michael Symon that she was “dreaming” of his pork rib dish.

For now, the happy couple is likely busy preparing for the baby’s upcoming birth. Kate’s step-sisters Erin and Sara Foster were responsible for bringing Hudson and Fujikawa together, and Erin even said that “When they say timing is everything, it’s so true… You’re around someone for so long… and you don’t think of each other in that way and then one day you look at each other differently.”