Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Flaunts Bikini As She Pours Water On Herself From A Hose

Shauna Sexton's latest Instagram post has fans going wild.

Ben Affleck’s Playboy playmate girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, has been getting her fair share of media coverage thanks to her relations with Affleck. The model was first seen with Ben shortly before his admittance to rehab for alcohol addiction. And since the actor has been released from rehab after a couple of weeks of treatment, it’s rumored that Shauna is already hanging out with Ben again.

In her latest Instagram post, Shauna posed on the ground in a black bikini. She leaned back, eyes closed, as she poured water on herself from a hose. The model captioned the photo “Came through drippin,” and her fans couldn’t get enough. Many said that they loved the photo, while one person even said that “This rad pic made by frickin YEAR.” It looked like Shauna was posing on some Astro-turf, and it’s unknown whether it was for an ad campaign or a photo that she took herself for fun.

Shauna’s boyfriend Ben Affleck was spotted by Radar Online after he went home, presumably to work out at his home gym rather than as a discharged patient. He wore a simple black zip-up hoodie, while his facial hair looked a little scraggly. The official story is that Ben is still in rehab, but that he’s allowed home to work out. His treatment has included family therapy, with his ex-Garner and three kids even attending sessions at the center.

The sessions are rumored to have been fairly intense, even including Ben’s confessions of previous affairs, including one with a nanny he once hired named Christine Ouzounian.

But Shauna’s also been drug into the drama, with some people accusing her of being the reason Ben had a relapse. She responded to a comment on her Instagram, stating the following.

“Never drank around or with him for the record. Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bulls***.”

Sexton said that Ben’s relapse is his responsibility and not hers. She also reminded the critic to “Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement,” according to the Inquisitr.

Ben’s been going through a bit of personal drama lately. From his breakup with Lindsay Shookus, finalized divorce from ex-Jennifer Garner, to his relapse, there’s a lot on his mind. Not only that, Ben might be losing future roles as Batman, which could be a blow to his career trajectory.