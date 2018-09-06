Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Black Mini Dress In Latest Instagram Picture

Emily Ratajkowski flirted with the camera in her latest Instagram pictures.

After switching things up and taking on the role photographer while snapping shots for her new swimwear line, Emily Ratajkowski is back in front of the camera where her 19.4 million Instagram followers like to see her.

According to Daily Mail, the 27-year-old model was spotted venturing around NYC yesterday. Rocking a black mini dress, the actress flaunted a little skin with one side of her top pulled down over her shoulder. Completely unbuttoned, her top also gave a teasing glimpse of the top of her bust.

In the first photo Emily decided to share on Instagram, she gazed into the camera with a serious expression on her face and struck what Daily Mail described as a “seductive” pose. In the second photo, the brunette beauty playfully licks her lips.

Ratajkowski’s black dress hugged her small frame and showcased her slender waist. Emily opted for pushing her long sleeves up to her elbows. The short black dress also put Emily’s long, creamy, and toned legs on full display.

The actress accessorized her small dress with gold hoop earrings, a gold watch, a red crocodile purse, and sunglasses. Her long brunette locks with caramel highlights appeared to have recently been blown out. Making the decision to keep things simple in the make-up department, Emily was photographed using her phone as a mirror while she applied a little lip gloss.

Keeping things both sporty and comfortable, Emily pulled her outfit together with a pair of white leather Nike’s.

As those who follow Ratajkowski-related news know, she just returned from a summer beach vacation with her husband Sebastian.

Yesterday, she treated her Instagram followers to a short video clip as she donned a barely-there leopard print bikini from her swimwear line. In the clip, Emily twisted her hips and strutted her stuff as she put both the bikini and her body in the spotlight.

In less than 12 hours since she shared her mini dress pictures on Instagram, they have accumulated 935,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

The comment section of the seductive photo quickly filled with words of praise and admiration. “Love it…your natural essence is breathtaking,” one user commented. “You look stunning,” a second agreed.

“Gorgeous,” “goddess,” “perfect,” and “beautiful” were just some of the words individuals used to describe Emily.

While there did appear to be a few individuals arguing with each other in the comment section, there was not too much of anyone who had anything bad to say about Emily.