Watch Atlanta Falcons Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: NFL Week 1 Start Time, How To Watch Online

Where should you go to tune into the first game of the 2018 NFL season between the Eagles and Falcons?

The 2018 NFL season is set to kick off tonight with the Atlanta Falcons traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are expected to contend in the NFC this season, although the Eagles are widely considered to be the better football team.

First and foremost, fans will want to make sure to tune into the game at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz will be unable to play for the Eagles as he is still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his season last year. Nick Foles will start under center for the Eagles. He was able to go on an incredible run last year after Wentz went down with injury to lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP Award for himself.

Atlanta is hoping to get back on track offensively after a rough first year with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian last season. Sarkisian has Matt Ryan on his side, which should make his job easy. The Falcons would also like to get star wide receiver Julio Jones back on track in 2018.

At this point in time, the Eagles are favored to win the game, although the Falcons are not going to go down without a fight.

For fans looking to stream the Falcons vs. Eagles game tonight, NFL Game Pass could be a viable option. They do have a free trial option, with a $99.99 option that gives fans a full season of football streaming.

Fans can also sign up for live internet TV streaming packages through places like Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. Users will need to supply credit card information in order to use the services but can cancel their free trials before the seven-day window ends in order to watch for free.

Another potential option would be to head over to the Reddit NFL Streaming section. Some may not want to bother with having to search a Reddit forum for a stream, but there are quite a few fans that do.

All of that being said, football is back and fans cannot wait to get their first taste of the NFL season. You won’t want to miss the Falcons vs. Eagles game, as it promises plenty of offensive firepower.

Make sure to find your streaming source as soon as possible and to tune in at 8:20 p.m. ET in order to watch the first game of the 2018 NFL season.