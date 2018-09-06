‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Abby Face Off, Brady Blasts Will

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of confessions and confrontations in Salem on Thursday, September 6.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will finally have a confrontation.

As many fans know, Gabi has been seeking revenge on both Abigail and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) after they conspired to frame her for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Gabi spent time in prison for the crime that she did not commit, and suffered major injuries due to a beating at the hands of another inmate. The injuries led to an infection that caused more damage and severely decreased her odds at ever having more children.

Since being released from prison, Days of our Lives fans have been seeing Gabi do everything in her power to ruin Abigail’s life, including changing the DNA test results to reveal that Stefan, not her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), is the father of her unborn baby. Now, the two women will face off in a major confrontation.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) finds out that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) wants to break up with his brother, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), in order to rekindle his romance with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

In the latest #DAYS, Will makes a major decision about his future.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/hGUe3kMMzO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2018

Last week, Will regained all of his memories and remembered his entire life in Salem, including his daughter, Arianne, his parents Sami and Lucas, and his marriage to the love of his life, Sonny. He then decided to end his relationship with Paul, and try again with Sonny.

However, Will wont get the chance to have a sit down with Paul due to the fact that he shockingly fell out of a window while struggling with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). He suffered some major injuries and has landed in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will confess his feelings for Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The couple have been through a lot after they had an unplanned pregnancy following a one night stand. Sadly, the baby boy died after being born too early. Now, Lani and Eli have been comforting each other and their friendship seems to be blossoming into romance.

All the while, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will find his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in crisis after being shot and having surgery. It will be up to Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) to try to save her life.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.